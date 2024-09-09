Taylor Swift puts end to Brittany Mahomes 'feud' in telling move

Taylor Swift puts feud rumours to rest with heartfelt gesture

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are finally reacting to feud rumors as they sat together at the US Open, after having reportedly clashed over their support for Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old hitmaker and Brittany struck several poses together, whispering and hugging for snaps at the tennis tournament.

The blonde beauties flashed smiles in excitement, while their boyfriends Travis Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes stood behind anxiously waiting for their significant others to get done with photos.

This comes after reports claimed that the two pals didn’t sit together at Kansas City Chiefs game, sparking feud rumours among fans worldwide.

Fans took to social media to express their concerns over the heated matter.

One fan commented, “5 years ago Taylor was crying in a documentary bc wanted to actively go against trump which she did and branded herself as miss americana. now she’s cuddling with Trumpies.”

While another chimed in, adding, “Remember in her documentary when she said she thinks it is so spineless of her to say happy pride month and then not stand up when someone is literally coming for their necks… and now she’s besties with someone who supports him! and has been silent on literally everything!”

However, several publications dismissed all such claims, confirming that the Anti-hero hitmaker just needed to spend some time with Kelce's mother, Donna, as a gesture of goodwill.