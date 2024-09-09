Jon Bernthal scores debut Emmy with 'The Bear' guest role

Jon Bernthal earned first Emmy win for guest role in 'The Bear' season 2 episode 6

Jon Bernthal earned his maiden Emmy award thanks to his guest role in The Bear.

The 47-year-old actor was honoured with the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Award on day two of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, September 8.

In the comedy-drama, Bernthal plays Miley Berzatto, the son of Donna Berzatto, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis and the brother of Carmen, played by Jeremy Allen White, and Sugar, played by Abby Elliot.

The Daredevil alum secured a nomination for his performance in the sixth episode of the second season, titled "Fishes," chronicling the chaotic holiday gathering of the Berzatto family.

Notably, the American actor did not attend Sunday’s award ceremony, marking his first Emmys win.

Moreover, Bernthal wasn’t the only one who secured an Emmy with his guest role in the FX/Hulu series. Curtis, 65, also nabbed a statue for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

With her role as Mama Berzatto, Curtis stood out among other nominees in the category, including Da'Vine Joy Randolph from Only Murders in the Building, Kaitlin Olson from Hacks, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph from Saturday Night Live and Olivia Colman from The Bear.