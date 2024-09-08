Meghan Markle joins Oprah Winfrey for major event as Prince Harry plays part

Meghan Markle makes appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club event

Meghan Markle made a prominent appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club event in California last night.

The Duchess of Sussex was among several speakers at the Goodmothers bookstore in Summerland, just a short distance from her Montecito home.

The star-studded event drew notable guests, including actor Marco Leone and author Laura Lynne Jackson. It was held on the eve of the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, adding a reflective tone to the evening.

Goodmothers bookstore, co-owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, recently marked its grand opening weekend with a series of events featuring celebrities and authors.

Although Prince Harry didn't attend in person, he made a brief appearance through the cover of his controversial memoir Spare, which was displayed among other celebrity books in the background.

Meghan received a warm welcome at the event, with Laura Lynne Jackson praising her contribution to the evening. The bookstore's owner has referred to Prince Harry as a "hometown author," underscoring the Sussexes' ties to the local community.

Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of Meghan's who attended the royal wedding in May 2018, interviewed the couple in March 2021 for a tell-all special that aired on primetime TV. This interview included several allegations about the Royal Family.