Meghan Markle joins Oprah Winfrey for major event as Prince Harry plays part

Meghan Markle made a prominent appearance at Oprah Winfrey's book club event in California last night.
The Duchess of Sussex was among several speakers at the Goodmothers bookstore in Summerland, just a short distance from her Montecito home.
The star-studded event drew notable guests, including actor Marco Leone and author Laura Lynne Jackson. It was held on the eve of the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, adding a reflective tone to the evening.
Goodmothers bookstore, co-owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, recently marked its grand opening weekend with a series of events featuring celebrities and authors.
Although Prince Harry didn't attend in person, he made a brief appearance through the cover of his controversial memoir Spare, which was displayed among other celebrity books in the background.
Meghan received a warm welcome at the event, with Laura Lynne Jackson praising her contribution to the evening. The bookstore's owner has referred to Prince Harry as a "hometown author," underscoring the Sussexes' ties to the local community.
Oprah Winfrey, a close friend of Meghan's who attended the royal wedding in May 2018, interviewed the couple in March 2021 for a tell-all special that aired on primetime TV. This interview included several allegations about the Royal Family.
The Queen died two years ago today at the age of 96
Lady Gaga shares glimpse into her upcoming album in rare snap
'RuPaul's Drag Race' host's eight-year winning streak comes to an end
Dakota Johnson shares her experience of consuming plenty of energy drink while filming her directorial debut
King Charles and Queen Camilla reflect at Crathie Kirk Service
Taylor Swift's appearance follows rumors of a split with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce