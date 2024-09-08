Lady Gaga hints at upcoming project in 'cryptic' update

Lady Gaga gears up for upcoming seventh album after 2020's Chromatica

Lady Gaga is reportedly occupied with her upcoming seventh album at the Louvre.

The 38-year-old American multi-hyphenate star, who is currently promoting her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, offered an insight into her schedule in a cryptic post on Instagram.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue, the Shallow singer confirmed that the album is slated to release in February 2025.

Fans are gearing up for the new release following the speculation that she’s filming a music video in Paris alongside a film crew.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featured Gaga analyzing professional lightning from a balcony in the museum.

This comes shortly after the singer collaborated with Bruno Mars in a surprising encounter, serving as a successor to the songstress’ Chromatica in 2020.

Reflecting on her experience upon the release of Die With A Smile, Gaga said, “I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day [Bruno Mars] asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.”

“It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song,” she concluded.

On professional front, the singer previously starred in 2021’s House of Gucci, spending more of her time on her acting career.