John Legend reveals how son's diagnosis made him and Chrissy Teigen 'stronger'

John Legend reflects on son’s diagnosis: 'We feel like a team.'

John Legend is opening up about how his son Miles' type 1 diabetes diagnosis has brought him and wife Chrissy Teigen closer than ever.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Saturday, the singer shared the emotional moment they learned that their six-year-old son had the life-altering condition.

It all started when Miles fell ill while attending summer camp, prompting what they assumed would be a routine visit to the emergency room.

"I remember he was in the ER, and they checked his blood sugar," he recalled. "At first, we thought it might just be a reaction to the infection, but then came the news: he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes."

The revelation hit hard, especially for Chrissy. "She was upset when she first heard," Legend admitted.

"But she’s been incredible—she’s learned everything she needs to know and has been so strong."

Now, as they navigate the challenges of managing son's condition, Legend says the experience has only deepened their connection as a couple.

"It’s made us stronger," he added, reflecting on their journey through this difficult chapter.

"As soon as I learned he had this, I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us," Legend said.

"But I also thought, ‘We can do this.’ We’ve got great advice, a lot of people offering support, and we're learning what we need to know.”

Legend emphasized how the challenge has strengthened his bond with Teigen.

"This really speaks to us feeling like a team. We know we can handle this, and it just makes us stronger," he shared.