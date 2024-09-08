Travis Kelce makes heartfelt gesture for Taylor Swift in new outing

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce were spotted outside the Electric Lady studio on September 7 in New York City.

According to Page Six, the couple attended the wedding function of model Karen Elson and the owner of the Greenwich Village recording studio, Lee Foster.

Swift and Kelce have sweetly passed smiles to the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue.

The viral photos of the lovebirds showed that the 34-year-old athlete was gently helping his girlfriend as they stepped out of their car.

Kelce's heartwarming gesture has left the Swifties in awe of his charming personality.

Moreover, Swift wore a gorgeous white floral dress for the intimate event. On the other hand, Kelce looked dapper in a black outfit as he flaunted his clean-shaven look.

Reportedly, the duo flew from Kansas City to the Big Apple after celebrating the footballer's hard-fought win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelce and Swift first sparked the romance rumours back in September 2023. Since then, the two publicly expressed their love for each other on public outings.