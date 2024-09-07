Meghan Markle flayed over shocking admission

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been flayed over shocking admission

Meghan Markle, who's living in the US with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is said to be regretting her past mistakes.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly "deeply regrets" how she exited the royal family in 2020 and her behaviour towards the Firm.

The former Suits star has specific remorse over the "royal racist controversy", and she and her hubby Harry "deeply regret" the fallout, it has been claimed.



The mother-of-two believes her comments "weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired," a source told Grazia Magazine.

They added: "Meghan wanted the takeaway from their Oprah interview [in 2021] to be about her mental health, and I think Meghan regretted sitting down with The Cut [in 2022] because she provided endless commentary for her critics."

Royal Biographer Angela Levin weighed in on the discussion, claiming it is "much too late" for the Sussexes to regret their decisions.



"She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist. I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to," Levin told GB News host Nana Akua.

Levin went on claiming the late Queen Elizabeth II was particularly hurt by the Sussexes in their decision to step back, and claims they made in the US, adding: "It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her.

"Because the one thing the Queen wasn't was racist, in any way or any form."



Levin also detailed the latest blow to the Duchess's project, saying: "Her trademark has been refused, and they think it's been very carelessly done. She's not allowed to use that, because it is a part of the area and she can't own an area. So it's not been accepted."