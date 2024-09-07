Two terrorists neutralised in Kalat IBO: ISPR

In this representational file photo, Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat district of Balochistan on the night between September 6-7 over the reported presence of terrorists, the military's media wing said on Saturday.



During the IBO, the troops "surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and sent two terrorists to hell", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it stated, adding that the militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

The troops launched a sanitisation operation in the area to neutralise any other terrorists, the ISPR said.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it concluded.

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Earlier this month, series of deadly terror attacks hit Balochistan in a single day, which claimed the lives of 50 people, including 14 security personnel. In response to these attacks, security operations were intensified across the region.

According to data from the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), the two most vulnerable provinces saw a sharp rise in deadly attacks last month.

The digital database of security incidents managed by the Islamabad-based think-tank suggested an alarming situation as the number of attacks jumped from 38 in July to 59 in August.

These incidents included 29 attacks in KP, 28 in Balochistan, and two in Punjab.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.