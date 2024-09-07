Prince Harry and Meghan invite David and Victoria Beckham to mend fences

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday bash this weekend at his $14.7 million Montecito mansion could become a real test of friendship if David and Victoria Beckham attend.



Meghan is hosting the high-profile party, which promises to be a celebrity-packed affair with a guest list including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres, and pop icons Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Hollywood elites and Harry’s polo buddy Nacho Figueras are also expected to join the celebration.

However, a source close to the event hinted that all eyes will be on the Beckhams.

"Their presence will be closely watched, especially given the recent buzz about a possible rift," the source noted.

David widely regarded as sporting royalty in the U.S., is set to be a focal point at Harry’s birthday, which could be a pivotal moment for mending old wounds.

The invitation is considered Meghan’s latest attempt to heal the rift between the once-close couples.

Tensions have simmered since Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, with Beckham reportedly upset over allegations of media leaks and a perceived snub after he flew 22 hours to Sydney to support the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Victoria also faced strain, partly due to reports about free makeup advice and publicized disagreements.



In a gesture to smooth things over, Meghan recently showcased a $780 brown silk shirt from Victoria Beckham’s VB2000 collection during their "faux royal" tour of Colombia.