Legal experts dissect top court ruling in NAB amendments case

A man uses his mobile phone as he walks past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building in Islamabad, Pakistan May 13, 2023. — AFP

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the intra-court appeals filed by the federal and provincial governments against the majority judgement in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case from September 15, 2023.

The landmark decision against the former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial-led bench's verdict was announced by a larger bench which was headed by CJP Qazi Faiz Isa.

The verdict, which struck down the amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), was reserved by the five-member bench on June 6 on multiple appeals against the apex court's September 15 verdict which was announced by Bandial.

'Barely reasoned' decision

Reacting to today's SC ruling, Barrister Asad Rahim Khan termed it "yet another strange and barely reasoned decision by this chief justice".

"That NAB had become an instrument of coercion and required reforming was plain for all to see," the lawyer said.

"But the PDM regime's solution — to gut the entire organisation via a set of person-specific amendments — was laughably illegal: a small segment of the political class getting rid of cases against itself," he added.

Barrister Khan said that the "act of desperation has now been legalised by the court" on the basis that the public’s fundamental rights haven’t been affected.

"This is Nero playing the lyre: by the same metric, the Supreme Court should have decided to the contrary when it came to the National Reconciliation Ordinance — another exercise in which undemocratic forces had to launder politicians for cobbling together a government.

"These are bad decisions making for bad jurisprudence — the kind bereft of law, precedent, or serving the public interest," he maintained.

Judgement doesn't concern itself with amendments

Lawyer Salaar Khan said much of the discourse around the NAB amendments has been "partisan and disconnected" from the true role and effect of accountability laws in our political history.

"There is, in fact, a strong case to be made that many of the amendments made to these laws were steps in the right direction. Today's verdict restores those amendments," he said.

The lawyer, however, clarified that the SC's judgement doesn't concern itself with the substance of the amendments. "Rather it simply finds, on appeal, that the previous decision failed to meet the proper threshold for declaring a law enacted by Parliament to be unlawful."

More particularly, Khan emphasised, it holds that no clear violation of the Constitution was identified. "In doing so, it stays true to the proper role of a court, as it reviews the constitutionality of laws passed by Parliament."

'Amendments viewed from moral lens'

Barrister Rida Hosain said that the dissent by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the original case — now the majority view in appeal — is the correct one.

"The original judgement viewed the NAB amendments from a moral lens, rather than a legal lens," she said, adding that in any case, "the central point in the original judgement was that by increasing the threshold value of offences to be investigated and tried by NAB, 'parliament has absolved' holders of public office for their actions. The perception was that politicians would go scot-free".

"It is wrong to say that the NAB amendments immunise elected holders of public office from accountability. The amendments raise the threshold value of offences to be investigated and tried by the accountability watchdog," said Barrister Hosain.

She further said the point remains that elected holders of public office are still triable under other laws of the land — Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 for corruption and corrupt practices.

"This is a change of forum."

"The fundamental problem in Pakistan is that quests for 'accountability' have been and continue to be linked to political engineering. The absence of laws is not the problem," she added.

Decision relies 'more on constitutionality of judgement'

Barrister Ahmad Pansota, sharing his views on the legal development, believed that the decision has been passed more on the constitutionality of the judgement which was passed by then-CJP Bandial.

"Judgement by Justice Bandial was right and since it was passed on Article 1843, and very clearly anti-graft laws and anti-corruption laws were a matter of public importance and there was a violation of fundamental right when the matter relates to embezzlement of money for public exchequer."

He said he believes the amendments were "kind of okay" which was struck down by that judgement and amended partly.

"But this judgement relies more on the constitutionality of that and that’s one way of looking at it. The existing chief justice has a very strict view about the power of the Parliament to legislate on a subject which nobody denies but that legislation — if done with the intent to benefit the Parliamentary class itself — has to be looked through a judicial view or prism," said Barrister Pansota.

"I think from that point-of-view, I don't agree with the ratio of this judgement. However, it’s a judgement and we are supposed to follow that. But my fair comment would be that this judgement should have been more detailed and, the way it touches upon the constitutionality of the previous judgement, it does not explain how that qualifies."