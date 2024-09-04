Katy Perry explains why she collaborated with Dr. Luke for new album

Katy Perry discusses about her collaboration with Dr. Luke for new album

Katy Perry has recently explained why she collaborated with Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), accused of sexual assault by Kesha.



Speaking on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy addressed the allegations, saying, “I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with.”

“But the reality is, it comes from me,” continued the singer.

Katy stated, “The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that.”

“I am speaking from my own experience. When I speak about ‘Woman’s World,’ I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman,” explained the musician.

Katy added, “I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from ‘Teenage Dream’ era. All of that.”

Deadline reported that Dr. Luke was one of Katy’s most important creative partners, producing her first No. 1 single I Kissed a Girl and other hits, including California Gurls. He even produced the single Woman’s World from her new record.

Earlier in a 2014 lawsuit, Kesha blamed Dr. Luke of drugging and sexually abusing her in 2005.

However, Kesha and her former producer settled the case last year.

At the time, he said, “I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone.”