Hailey Bieber shares sweet life update after welcoming child with Justin

Hailey Bieber, who recently embraced motherhood, has flaunted a huge diamond "mom" ring in her new social media update.

On September 3, the Rhode skincare founder took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of her hand, featuring her fresh manicure nails for the fall season.

However, the thing which grabbed the attention of netizens was Hailey's stunning ring which left fans assuming that she added the new jewellery piece to her collection after delivering the baby.

Moreover, the 27-year-old model was seen wearing another beautiful ring with the 'MOM' initial written on it.

Hailey Bieber/ Intagram

For the unversed, Hailey, 27 and Justin Bieber, 30 welcomed their first child on August 24, 2024.

The Baby singer announced the arrival of his firstborn via a heartfelt Instagram post. In a shared photo, the feet of Justin and Hailey's little one.

Alongside the heartwarming photo, Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER."

However, the dotting couple has yet to reveal the face of their first child.

It is important to note that Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 after dating each other for a long time of period.