Jennifer Garner gives rare glimpse into life after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Garner gets candid about motherhood following split from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about her parenting style with her three kids following Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split.

The 52-year-old actress, who starred as Elektra in the highly acclaimed Deadpool & Wolverine, offered a rare insight into motherhood with her three kids, including Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

During an exclusive interview with AD, Garner revealed that her cooking takes a hilarious turn, turning into a off-the-stove affair.

She told the outlet, “When it’s just me and my kids on a weekend, I’m constantly making something in the kitchen."

Citing instances from her day-to-day life, Jen, who shares her children with her ex-husband Affleck, explained, “I’m not very good at timing things to come out of the oven or off the stove at the same time. So, it’s always like, ‘Have your vegetables now, and here comes your main course later!’ It’s all out of order, but they don’t seem to mind.”

In addition, the down-to-earth actress referred to herself as someone who is a 'stickler for sleep' while she opened up about her kids' "slumber party room."

She admitted, “I love having kids over for slumber parties, but I’m also a stickler for sleep. So, having a space where kids can cozy up together is just perfect.”

The proud mom of three also reflected on saving many of her children's favourite toys from childhood to entertain younger kids who visit.

She said, “Every now and then, the big kids still pull out the old toys and play."

Despite their high-profile split, the Good Will Hunting actor and Garner have continued to co-parent their children amicably.



This comes after her ex husband's tumultuous split from his wife of two years. Lopez filed for divorce in August, leaving no room for questions.