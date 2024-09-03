Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt show signs of healing amid tumultuous split

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to reconcile after Pax's accident?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, Pax, may have played a role in easing the tension between the former couple amid their tumultuous divorce.

The 20-year-old, who previously crashed into the back of another vehicle in Los Angeles on July 29, has “thawed the ice between Brad and Angie” despite their lengthy court battles as per the sources.

An insider close to the A-list celebrities updated on the former pair’s current relationship, adding, "Brad is terribly upset and still coming down from the shock of this all, but more than anything, he’s massively grateful that Pax is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.”

The source further continued, "It’s tough not to worry about what the rehabilitation will really mean in the long term."

The Maleficent actress “appreciates” her former husband’s concern and is "making sure Brad does get updates — though not directly from her.”

According to reports, "For once, they seem to have calmed down and stopped the whole blame game.”

"A lot of people in their worlds think the two might finally be able to sit down and talk things out."

Although the actor's relationship with his six children has been strained since the actress alleged physical abuse, citing an incident on a private jet where he allegedly lost his temper and became violent.

"But at least now Brad has a glimmer of hope," the source explained of his relationships with his kids. "Angie could have shut him out after the accident, but she didn’t,” the source concluded.

For the unversed, Pax was released from the ICU on August 5 after spending a week in the hospital.