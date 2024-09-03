Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to focus on positive outlook amid their divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'very focused' on their positives: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying to focus on positive outlook amid their divorce.



A source spilled to PEOPLE, Ben “is doing well and slowly moving into his new home”.

"He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” shared an insider.

The source stated, “He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.”

Another source close to JLo told the outlet, “I still feel very fortunate with how her life is now despite feeling some bitterness about the split.”

“She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben,” recalled an insider.

The source revealed, “Jennifer is surrounded by family, friends and her kids.”

“She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward,” stated an insider.

Last week, a source close to JLo told the outlet that she filed her divorce paperwork in Los Angeles County Superior Court without an attorney.

A legal expert spoke to the outlet, “It’s really hit JLo hard.”

“She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben,” remarked an insider.

A third source opened up to PEOPLE earlier this week that the Marry Me star “was doing as well as she can and seems relieved after filing”.

"She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out,” added an insider.