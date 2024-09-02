Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra set couple goals as they pose at family wedding

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pack on PDA in latest shoot

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are bringing the heat in their latest photos from a family wedding.

The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share a sultry photo with the love of his life as they attended the wedding of his sister-in-law Danielle Jonas’ sister Kathleen Deleasa and Nick Mirchuk.

In the photo, Nick and the White Tiger alum, Priyanka, were spotted gazing into each other's eyes, with his arm wrapped around her waist.

Nick looked dapper in a pink suit, while Priyanka pulled off a steamy black look.

Meanwhile, the Jealous singer wrote in the caption, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you.”

In other photos, The Jonas Brothers were spotted posing next to their drummer Jack Lawless.

Priyanka didn’t miss the chance to share photos from the grand wedding, sharing her husband’s carousel post on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the event.

She tagged Nick’s brother Kevin and Danielle as she wrote in the caption, “@deleasakathleen @nickmirchuk congratulations.”

Previously, the actress shared a round-up of photos after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film, The Bluff.