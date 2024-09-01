Prince Harry makes Archie, Lilibet suffer on milestone celebration

Prince Harry, who is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday, has been called out for depriving his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, of the royal family's love due to the growing rift.

The Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and began a new life with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two kids in California.

Since then, the former working royal's children have not met their grandfather, King Charles, other key royal members, and their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Lilibet.

Speaking on GB New, royal expert Lydia Alty claimed Harry himself damaged his children's relationship with the British royal family.

She said, "They are going to never get to know their cousins or their paternal grandfather, uncle and aunt and that can seriously affect a child, especially if their parents continue to burn bridges with the royals."



While talking about Harry's milestone birthday, Lydia shared that the Duke would be celebrating his special day with his family as "occasions like this you may celebrate all together at a meal or a party."

However, the royal commentator said this would not happen for "obvious reasons," and it would take away precious memories from his children.