Prince William ready to crush Prince Harry’s hopes in new plans

Prince William appears in no mood to entertain Prince Harry’s plans.

Speculations over Harry and William’s reunion have been making rounds ever since the Duke visited his cancer-stricken father King Charles in February this year.

The estranged brothers were reunited, albeit briefly, as they attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, few days ago, but didn’t speak a word to one another.

While the meeting reignited hope of a reconciliation, royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun that there is still a lot of work to be done before that ever happens.

The comment comes amid reports that Harry is planning his UK comeback, as he reconnects with former aides and friends in UK.

Victors said that an “enormous amount of groundwork is to be done” if the two brothers are “prepared to give a little” to each other.

“They have been in the same room, if I can put it like that, on several occasions,” Victors noted. “But this doesn't necessarily mean that there's going to be a reconciliation.”

Harry and William last spoke during the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and it is also believed that there was some brief encounter during the Coronation of King Charles in May 2023.

The historian pointed out that William has a tendency to be “unforgiving” which may become a massive problem for Harry, if he were to return to UK.

“I think that, from what I understand, Prince William is very annoyed, and tends to be rather unforgiving, so I think there's an enormous amount of groundwork to be done,” Victors explained. “I've said this before on several occasions: there's always the possibility of reconciliation, especially if both sides are prepared to give a little.”

He continued, “And let's hope that one day this will happen. But I don't honestly see it happening in the near future."