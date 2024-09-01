Princess Anne makes shocking admission about royal life

Princess Anne discussed the strict rules that working members of the royal family have to follow.

The Princess Royal opened up about how royals are expected to behave on official visits in the UK and abroad during her appearance in the 1981 documentary Princess Anne: Her Working Life.

Anne, who is known as the hardest-working royal, shared, "[You must be] nice and bright and cheerful, [even if you may not necessarily] feel like it."

Moreover, King Charles' sister disclosed that it is important to be with a partner during royal trips. She added, "On official engagements, what you require is a companion."

Notably, the 74-year-old royal is often accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence while performing her duties.

However, she said, "It's no good to me if then, you know, you get somebody turning up in the morning looking like death and furious…"

"And you know, ratty about life and non-communicative, and when they go out on a trip, they're standing in a corner looking glum and bored," Anne stated.