Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's efforts geared towards boosting charitable persona

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "trying to look more philanthropic" following recent setbacks.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up a visit to Colombia, marking their second international trip in just three months.

Despite stepping back from their royal duties, the couple has continued to make waves with their frequent overseas appearances.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell shared his perspective on them increased travels, telling GB News: "There was a point where the Sussexes seemed to be everywhere—Netflix specials, books, interviews... For many, it became overwhelming, with questions raised about the timing, content, and sheer frequency of their media appearances."

The couple is facing criticism for what some see as an attempt to polish their philanthropic image following a period of heightened media scrutiny.

Despite their departure from royal duties, their public appearances have not captivated audiences as anticipated.

Gareth Russell suggested: "There was a sense of oversaturation with the Sussexes, with their constant media presence.

Initially, they concentrated on discussing their family issues and criticizing their treatment by the Royal Family. Many expected them to dive into charity work, but that didn’t materialize as anticipated."

Russell noted that the couple's recent tours are part of a strategy to appear more philanthropic and engaged with external matters.

However, he remarked that these efforts have not generated the level of public interest seen with their earlier appearances, such as the Oprah Winfrey interview, which had received widespread and sympathetic coverage.

"The public reaction has been cooler since then," he added, "with the recent tours failing to capture the attention that was once anticipated."