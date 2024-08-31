Angelina Jolie reveals shocking betrayal amid Brad Pitt's tumultuous split

Angelina Jolie makes shocking confession about close relationships

Angelina Jolie is giving a quick rundown on the people she trusts after being “betrayed a lot.”

The Maria star revealed the real reason behind having a very small circle of friends is that she has been burned by fake friendships in the past.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy Award-winning actress admitted that she didn’t have many close friendships.

In response to a question about who she considers her closest friends or whom she would turn to in the middle of the night for support, Angelina said, "I don't really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it's losing your parent young. Maybe it's working."

She went on to add, "Maybe it's being somebody who's been betrayed a lot.

"I don't have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."

Although she did mention Cambodian-American human rights activist Loung Ung and her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died from ovarian and breast cancer, as among her very 'few' close friends, adding, “Loung is one of my closest friends. My mother was extremely close to me; I lost her.”

"I've had a few friends over the years not be there for my family in their hour of need,” the Maleficent actress concluded.

Referring to the American-Greek soprano, who she portrays in Maria, Angelina said, "I have a couple of people that I trust. What did Maria Callas die with? Two trusted people.”

This comes on the heels of a tumultuous legal dispute with former husband Brad Pitt regarding their shared assets, a battle that has been raging for several years.