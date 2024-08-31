Prince Harry receives positive news after surprise encounter with William

Prince Harry has received a hopeful hint about the potential for a friendly reunion with senior members of the royal family, including his brother, Prince William.

According to The Sun, the estranged royal siblings might put their differences aside just like the founding brothers of the renowned rock band Oasis.

For the unversed, Noel and Liam Gallagher came together after 15 years of rift, which might count as a possibility for Harry and William's future healing period.

It is important to note that the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and since then he made it to the bad books of the key royal figures due to his controversial moves.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to the bombshell memoir Spare, Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, brother, Prince William and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton has deteriorated.



However, the Prince recently attended the funeral of his late mother, Princess Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary's church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales had a 'pleasant' encounter, but the duo did not communicate with each other.