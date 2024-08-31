Taylor Swift remains silent amid Blake Lively’s controversy: Here’s why

Taylor Swift not ready to publicly defend Blake Lively: More inside

Taylor Swift has recently showed no support to her best pal Blake Lively after she faced criticism for her tone-deaf behaviour with a journalist in a resurfaced interview.



A source spilled to DailyMail.com that Taylor didn’t “want to get involved because she feared it might negatively impact her own image”.

The source told the outlet, “When it comes to the wave of bad press around It Ends with Us, Taylor did not want to get involved.”

“She has stayed clear of drama, including anything political, and she knew that this was not going to go well if she jumped in to defend her,” shared an insider.

However, the source mentioned that Blake “completely understood Taylor's perspective, and knows the singer will always be there for her as a best friend and mentor”.

Blake understood this and knew she had to navigate this on her own. Taylor will always be there for Blake in her role as a best friend and mentor,” said an insider.

The source noted, “Taylor was there to help her through production of It Ends With Us and was flattered to be included in the soundtrack.”

Meanwhile, Taylor seemingly showed her support for Blake by celebrating a birthday bash for the actress at singer’s Rhode Island home last week.

“When Taylor opened her home in RI for her birthday, it was exactly what Blake needed,” said an insider.

The source added, “She was able to talk to people and get their opinions on how she should handle this and she got some great advice from her friends.”

“Blake knows that the best way to get through this is not to do anything at all for the time being and let it blow over. People will forget,” stated an insider.