John Stamos recalls getting ‘kicked out’ of Scientology

John Stamos recalls almost becoming a Scientologist

John Stamos was almost a Scientologist, but it didn’t seem to work out for him because of his humour.



The musician shared in a new podcast how he was kicked out for not being serious with the organisation.

Stamos recalled getting thrown out of Scientology as a teenager, just after attending one meeting, in a interview with celebrity impressionist Matt Friend for his podcast, Friend in High Places.

“I was in an acting class, and there was this hot girl,” Stamos recounted.

“She said, ‘You know, we’re all meeting at this address on Hollywood Boulevard. Come after [class]!’ I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time, and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta, I gotta go.’ So I went. I was 16, 17.”

When he arrived at the address, he saw that it was a Scientology building. As soon as he walked in, the E-meter, a device that gauges the strength of a tiny electrical charge running through an auditee's body, called him up to be tested.

The instrument auditing technique requires the subject to hold up two metallic cans. Holding the cans, the Full House actor recalled how he was unable to resist the urge to make fun of the group.

“You’re holding these two cans, so I started [saying], you know, ‘Hello… Peabody in the Wayback Machine!'” he said in a funny old-fashioned voice. “You know, Sherman and Peabody,” talking about the time-traveling “Rocky and Bullwinkle” characters.

Of course, the Scientologists were offended by his humour.

“They didn’t like that,” he continued. “I was just fucking around so much that they said, ‘Get out. Get. Go.’ They just kinda kicked me out.”