Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for progress of South Asia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday wherein the two leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.



Both leaders also agreed during the conversation that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

The premier congratulated Yunus on assuming the office of chief adviser and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in the country.

Moreover, the prime minister underscored the importance of revitalising bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains. Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The rare contact between the leaders of the two states came only days after PM Shehbaz offered Pakistan's all-out support to Bangladesh after the relentless monsoon rains and subsequent flooding that affected millions in the South Asian country.

More than a dozen people have been killed in the neighbouring country while 4.5 million affected by floods following heavy rains, the disaster management and relief ministry said.

The prime minister offered the support in a letter written to Yunus.

The hopes for improvement in the ties between the two countries were rekindled following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as a result of the student-led protests turning into a mass uprising that caused her to resign earlier this month.

More than 1,000 people also lost their lives in the violent protests that began against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding Hasina's ouster, she resigned and fled the country.

Jubilant crowds stormed unopposed into the opulent grounds of the presidential residence, carrying out looted furniture and TVs.

The flight into exile ended a 15-year second stint in power for Hasina, who has ruled for 20 of the last 30 years as leader of the political movement inherited from her father, assassinated with most of his family in a 1975 coup.