August 30, 2024
Liam Payne shares rare update on his life's biggest joy

One Direction's Liam Payne marks new milestone with his 'mini-version'

By Web Desk
August 30, 2024
Liam Payne raves about his mini-version in rare update

Liam Payne is raving about his twin-flame as he marks a major milestone.

The former One Direction alum took to his Instagram on Thursday, August 29, to share a rare update about his son on his 31st birthday.

Referencing his son Bear in the video, the singer, who shares a seven-year-old son with his ex Cheryl, claimed that his son now looks like a 'mini version' of himself.

In an Instagram clip, he could be heard saying, “I haven’t gotten any socks from Daddy yet. I’m going to talk to my son in a little while, and I’m so excited. God bless him. He’s so big now.”

“He’s a big boy, and he looks like a miniature me. As if we needed more of me in the world.”

The former couple welcomed Bear back in 2017, while Cheryl was serving as a judge on The X Factor.

Liam, who is currently dating Katie Cassidy, celebrated his birthday in style in Manchester.

The singer rose to fame in 2010 after joining the boy band One Direction on the X Factor.