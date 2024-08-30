Kanye West's 'demeaning' behaviour towards Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye "Ye" West, 47, has reportedly taken control of his wife Bianca Censori's life, dictating her outfits and behaviour, according to an insider.

"It's at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca's life. It's obvious to everyone that he's picking out her clothes, but it's a lot more twisted than that," the source revealed to In Touch.

Ye, who has a background in fashion, chooses Bianca's outfits and videotapes her from every angle before they leave the house.

The insider added, "Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle."

The control extends beyond fashion, with Ye regulating his wife's interactions and media consumption.

"He has total control over who she talks to and freaks out if he sees her even looking in another man's direction. He also screens her social media and decides what she can and can't watch or read and says he's doing it for her own benefit," the source noted.

Ye's alleged control also involves criticizing Bianca's body, with the insider stating, "He spends hours deliberating over every item of clothing and critiques her body and how it looks right down to her private parts, it's so demeaning and he clearly loves to debase her."

Insiders, such as Milo Yiannopoulos, who previously served as Ye's chief of staff, have offered a glimpse into the couple's unconventional relationship.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Milo, 39, wrote via X on August 8.

“She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honours, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both.”