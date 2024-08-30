Kim Kardashian sets trend straight with new fashion choices

Kim Kardashian debuted a new auburn hair colour on Instagram, just in time for fall.



She showed off the vibrant look in a sleek, straight style, but it was likely a wig since her next post featured her usual brunette hair.

The Skims mogul probably wore the auburn hair for a photoshoot promoting her skincare line, SKKN, which she tagged in the post.

She captioned the post: “Strawberry Shortcake Vibes. Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red @priscillavalles Glam: @ash_kholm @hairinel."

The Kardashian star took her son Saint on a special outing to meet soccer star Jude Bellingham in Madrid.

A photo from the encounter showed Kim playfully blowing a kiss, with Jude smiling in the background, which sparked whispers of a possible romantic connection between the two.

The mother-of-four recently opened up about her son's health, sharing that one of her sons has a mild case of vitiligo, a skin condition.

Although she didn't reveal which son is affected, either Psalm or Saint, Kim discussed the diagnosis on the She MD podcast in July.

"I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that has been a blessing," she said.

The media mogul recalled discovering her skin condition at age 30 when she wore a sequin dress to her nephew Mason's birthday party and experienced itchiness.

She explained: "Mine came on when I was 30 years old and I remember it so clearly, because it was my nephew Mason’s birthday party.

"We were at my mum’s house and I remember I was wearing a short skirt, and I remember going out in New York, and I wore this silver sequin dress, and it was itchy, and I thought it was just a rash from the dress. Then I got home and saw my mum at the birthday party and she looked at my legs and goes, oh my god, you have psoriasis, and I said no I don’t, I just wore this really itchy dress. And she was like no you absolutely do.”