Inside Taylor Swift 'much needed' gateway with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's getaway with friends was much needed, source reveals

Taylor Swift arranged a "preplanned celebration" after she wrapped up the European leg of the Eras tour to spend quality time with her friends and family.

The Anti-hero songstress was joined by close friends including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and their partners Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper at her Rhode Island mansion on Saturday, August 24.

The Lover singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce was also present, along with his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, and brother, Jason Kelce with family.

A source told Us Weekly, "Taylor has been on tour and working nonstop and she loves the Rhode Island house and wanted to spend some time there while the weather is still good and she can enjoy it."

According to the insider, the 34-year-old popstar planned her trip in advance. Notably, the getaway was also meant to serve as a birthday bash for Lively who just turned 37.

The insider added that the 14-times Grammy winner "has felt wonderful to be grounded back home again."

"It’s been grounding to see friends and family and spend quality time with everyone, chat and get downloaded on everyone’s worlds because she has been so busy and disconnected," revealed the tipster.

It was also the first time the lovebirds, Swift and Kelce were spotted together amid their packed schedules. "She was so happy to reunite with him and just be together," the source told Us.