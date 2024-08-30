Auli'i Cravalho gushes about 'Moana' co-star Dwayne Johnson

'Moana 2' will hit theatres on November 27, 2024

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho has nothing but praise for her co-star Dwayne Johnson, as she reflects on their time together both on and off the screen.



In a chat with IMDb at the recent D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, the 23-year-old actress — who played the title character — gushed about the experience of reuniting with Johnson, 52, for the upcoming Moana sequel.

“It’s a blast. I love that guy,” Cravalho said, adding, “He’s truly larger than life, both on and off the screen. Smells good. He’s very kind and great at what he does. I always look forward to hanging out with him.”

The dynamic duo also shared many laughs behind the scenes.

“Any time I messed up my line, he’d [clear his throat]. It was harder to maintain my composure knowing that he was as top of my lines as I was supposed to be…” Cravalho shared, adding that Johnson “is a big jokester.”

Fans can look forward to the return of Moana and Maui in the sequel, which is set three years after their original adventure. The story promises an epic journey across Oceania with new and unexpected challenges.

Additionally, a live-action adaptation of Moana is in the works, with Cravalho serving as an executive producer. Young actress Catherine Laga’aia will take on the role of Moana, with Johnson reprising his role as Maui.