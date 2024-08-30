Jenna Ortega brings ‘Beetlejuice’ house to sequel’s London premiere

Jenna Ortega at 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' premiere

Jenna Ortega literally brought the Beetlejuice fashion to the sequel’s London premiere.



The actress chose a very suitable handbag for the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere on Thursday, while continuing her themed press tour for the movie.

The 21-year-old Wednesday star wowed in a custom corseted Harris Reed long dress designed with a structural peplum, black velvet panels and completed the outfit with opera gloves.

However, Ortega grabbed the most attention with one accessory she styled with her outfit at the event, and that was the Ozias purse in the shape of the fictional Winter River, Connecticut, house where most of the action in the original 1988 movie took place.

The designer of the purse, Marc Ozias, took to addressing creating the purse and called it “one of the biggest projects of my life so far,” as he “wanted to create a bridge between leatherwork and cinema.”

“I wanted it to be spectacular, I wanted to help @jennaortega to pay tribute to the amazing director that is @timburton and most of all I wanted to create a bridge between leatherwork and cinema. All of that was made possible by @mrenriquemelendez.”

He concluded, “I knew I wanted to recreate the iconic Beetlejuice house no matter how challenging it would be. And the result will forever remain in my heart and in the heart of my brand.”



