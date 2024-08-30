Taylor Swift fans blast A$AP Rocky for controversial reference to singer in new song

A$AP Rocky's album release delayed to fall 2024.

A$AP Rocky is stirring up controversy with his upcoming single titled Tailor Swif, a clear nod to Taylor Swift.

The rapper who recently emphasized his desire for a normal upbringing for his sons RZA and Riot, unveiled the track’s provocative artwork on social media alongside the announcement.

Swifties were quick to voice their displeasure on X, accusing Rihanna's boyfriend of using Swift's name for publicity.

One fan lamented, "The obsession of male rappers with Taylor needs to be studied," hinting at past feuds, including the infamous one with Kanye West that began in 2009.

Another fan questioned, "Why does every male want beef with Taylor Swift? It's weird," adding a crying emoji to express their frustration.

The song’s release is set for Thursday, and fans are already buzzing about the implications of Rocky’s choice to spotlight the pop star.

The track, set to be featured on his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, has sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

Swifties have accused the rapper of leveraging Taylor's name for publicity and expressed their frustration with comments like, "Trying to get Taylor's clout" and "Imagine how tired we are."

One fan questioned the need for such controversy, writing, "Desperate for a hit so they have to include the industry someway or somehow," while another user lamented, "Bruh we don't need this."

The backlash continued with sentiments like, "Men won't stop using her name for clout" and "Can these men leave her alone?"

A$AP Rocky has a history of referencing Taylor Swift, including a performance of an unreleased track called "Wetty (Taylor Swift)" at the Rolling Loud festival last year.