Prince William makes big decision to avoid clash with Prince Harry

Prince William has decided to avoid clash with his younger brother Prince Harry in major move.



The Prince of Wales has taken a very mart step to avoid awkward run-in with the Duke of Sussex as two royal brothers bitter feud rages on.



It has been revealed that Prince Harry will travel to New York next month for a series of appearances that coincide with a summit being held by Prince William's Earthshot Prize.



However, a royal expert has confirmed that the estranged brothers won't be in the Big Apple at the same time.

According to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, the brothers won't be in New York at the same time next month as William isn't going to the Earthshot prize summit - and had never planned to go.



Writing on X, she said: "Re speculation regarding whether Prince William and Prince Harry will be in New York at the same time next month, the Prince of Wales isn't going to the @EarthshotPrize event and had never planned to (I was told this back in July when the event was announced)."

It is to mention here that future King William attended the summit in 2023 but his appearance at it in 2022 had to be cancelled as it came during a period of royal mourning after the death and funeral of the late Queen.