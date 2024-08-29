Lady Louise leaves royal cousins stunned with new surprising decision

Lady Louise laves royal cousins stunned with new surprising decision

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's charming daughter Lady Louise Windsor has sparked reactions with her admirable decision to follow Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps in a rare royal move.

If Louise joins military she will become the first female royal to serve her country since the late Queen in World War Two. Louise's female cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall are all said to be stunned after knowing about her ambition.

Praising the future royal star, Svar, on GB News, said: "It's really interesting, and it's also a very different path to what we've seen her cousins take. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, none of them took up roles in the military."



She went on lauding the King Charles niece's decision, saying: "So if Lady Louise does go down that route, it's quite different. If anything, it's similar to the late Queen, in terms of her roles in the military."

Royal commentator Cameron also took art in the debate, adding": "Yes, the late Queen was a junior commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two. Lots of mechanics and stuff to do with cars.



"She would be, Lady Louise, the first female member of the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces since the late Queen, 80 years since World War Two, which is astonishing really.

"Lady Louise's father served very briefly in the Royal Marines. He trained with them for four months or so in the 1980s before giving it up.

"But I suppose with the Army comes a sense of duty, and with the Royal Family comes a sense of duty.

A source told The Sun that "she talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."