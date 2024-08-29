Meghan Markle puts Kate Middleton’s suspicions at rest

Meghan Markle sends pointed message to Kate Middleton in new interview

Meghan Markle appeared to have send a pointed message about her choices to Kate Middleton, with whom she is often compared for her style choices.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from her royal position with husband Prince Harry in 2020, shed light on how she has changed everything to dissociate herself from the royal life in a new interview with New York Times.

After stepping away from the royal life, Meghan, who has been gearing up to launch her brand later this year, is now dabbling in creating a new portfolio.

The mom of two shared that she is now focussing on unknown female-run companies from around the world to give them more coverage, rather than opt for big labels.

She told the outlet that the intense focus on her style has “changed everything” about how she “thinks about putting an outfit together.”

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing,” Meghan said. “Then, I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.”

She continued, “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

The Duchess of Sussex added that she spends “a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands.”

“When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories,” she said.

The comments are reminiscent of an except Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, in which he highlighted the tension between Kate and Meghan over fashion contacts.

“Meg acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family—a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps?”

Meghan’s comments may have been a response to the speculation over their feud.