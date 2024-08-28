Adam Sandler admits his family root for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance

Adam Sandler shares he and his family admire Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship

Adam Sandler has recently admitted his family is all for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic relationship.



During an appearance on the latest episode of New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce podcast on August 28, the Blended actor revealed, “At first when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and she's having so much fun with him.’”

“Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole family is like high fiving,” recalled the 57-year-old.

Adam shared how big fans he and his family are of Taylor, stating, “What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house.”

“Since the kids, I think I was shooting, like, Grown Ups or That's My Boy or something in Massachusetts… and the kids were little, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song,” stated the Murder Mystery 2 actor.

Adam also opened up about his experience of attending Taylor’s concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour with his teenage daughters.

“It was one of the first times that you listened to every song on the record. Like, when I was a kid, I think the Beatles you did that with, maybe Elton John, where you do every tune,” pointed out the Hustle actor.

Meanwhile, Adam shared he “loves” listening to Taylor in the car.

“I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, just the production,” he remarked.

The actor added, “How cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life throughout the years.”