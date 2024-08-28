Marisa Tomei reflects on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s love on Spider-Man set

Marisa Tomei opens up about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love on Spider-Man set

Marisa Tomei has recently revealed she is happy to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya “fall in love” on the set of the Spider-Man: No Way Home.



During a panel at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto on August 25, Marisa shared her favourite memory from the movie set,” via US WEEKLY.

“I think some of the favourite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love and seeing their phenomenal talent,” said the 59-year-old.

Gushing over young stars, Marisa told the crowd, “Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it.”

Marisa explained, “They carry enormous, enormous star power, enormous power, and they manage to be real people at the same time and just multitalented.”

“They can do everything. They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion. I mean, what are they not doing? They’re incredible, incredible people,” added the actress.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but went public with their relationship in 2021.

Earlier in an interview with Elle in August 2023, the Dune actress disclosed why she kept her relationship private.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she remarked.

Zendaya mentioned, “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

“You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she added.