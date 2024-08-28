Prince William 'doesn't need' Prince Harry in his life : 'monetary gain'

The Duke of Sussex is preparing to release a paperback edition of his controversial memoir Spare

It has been reported that Prince William feels he no longer needs Prince Harry's presence in his life, despite Harry's recent attempt to extend an "olive branch" to the Royal Family.



The Duke of Sussex is preparing to release a paperback edition of his controversial memoir Spare, which will include no updates or revisions to its original content.

The revelations in the bestselling book have further strained the relationship between the royal brothers, leaving their feud unresolved.

However, talks of reconciliation have resurfaced following the announcement of Britpop band Oasis's reunion tour after a 15-year hiatus. On GB News, the panel suggested that the band's return could potentially "inspire Harry and William" to finally reconcile.

Weighing in on the discussion, commentator Paula London claimed that Prince William "doesn't need to get back with Harry", and the Oasis reunion is solely "down to money".

London said: "The only reason the Gallaghers are getting back together is for monetary gain. William doesn't need to get back with Harry.

"In an ideal world, you should always be close to family members, but not everyone is. And as I say, if it wasn't for money, Liam wouldn't be getting back with Noel."

Sharing her view on the family feud, commentator Emma Woolfe said she hopes "one day" the royal brothers can reunite, but noted that Harry's memoir was "almost unforgivable" for the Royal Family.

Woolfe told GB News: "Families fall out and it's painful for the parents to see siblings not speaking. There's so much more complicated stuff going on behind the scenes.

"I think a lot of the stuff that Harry said in Spare is almost unforgivable. But is it unforgivable - it's something that we can't really know about."

Remaining optimistic for the princes, Woolfe added: "Harry at the moment is in a phase where he's living on the West coast, but let's hope that in time they are able to come back together because they were close."

Comparing the royal brothers to the Oasis brothers, host Isabel Webster suggested that both William and Noel were "tolerating" their siblings for a while, but decided they "didn't need it in their lives".

Isabel explained: "They were close, but they weren't inseparable. You can see in both sets of brothers, which one's the difficult one, can't you?

"And it's just how much reign you give them, whether you just let them be or whether you try and tell them to behave and what you can tolerate."

She continued: "Presumably Noel was just tolerating it for a while, and then he was like I don't need this in my life - the same with William.

"He was like, Harry's the fun one, until the point where he crossed the line."



