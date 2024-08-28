Meghan Markle suffers big heartbreak as Prince Harry takes charge of life

Prince Harry has taken a major decision excluding his wife Meghan Markle after the couple’s headline making trip to Colombia.



According to Express.co.uk, the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson announced that he will be visiting New York City for two huge events in September, which is also his birthday month.

The former working royal will mark his presence at the two notable events, UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

As per the statement, Harry "will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

Not only that, King Charles' son is expected to "further the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

However, royal fans noticed that Harry is all set to embark on this future journey without his better half, who reportedly outshined him during their recent visits to Nigeria and Colombia.