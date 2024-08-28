King Charles races to avoid ‘future damage’ with difficult move

King Charles is seemingly forced in to taking difficult decisions as the future of his monarchy comes under a massive risk.

The monarch, who is getting cancer treatment since the past few months, is faced with two great problems which are threatening his rule, urging him to take strict action.

Charles recently cut off funding of disgraced brother Prince Andrew’s security, is now gearing up to evict him out the Royal Lodge, The Sun previously reported.

However, the decision, no matter how difficult, is not really made in malice but to merely protect his reign, even if it means downgrading his brother, per royal commentator Lee Cohen.

“Sadly, the King has two massive entitlement problems, the Sussexes and the Duke of York,” Cohen told GB News. “Does he seriously need these problems amid a massive health crisis? It speaks to his best qualities that Charles is being tolerant to the troublemakers in his family.”

Cohen noted that the monarch has been “generous to his brother, supporting him financially” but has decided on the “best outcome” that Andrew “doesn’t seem to need a larger house.”

“Currently, [Andrew] can’t keep up with the upkeep of Royal Lodge and pay for security,” the expert explained. “It’s not being mean. It’s not mean to evict Prince Andrew. It protects the monarchy’s integrity and protects it from future damage.”

Moreover, the King is now adamant to send the message that “no member - regardless of their birthright - is beyond reproach.”

