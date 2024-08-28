Quentin Tarantino names 'perfect' trilogy ruined by part 4

Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch Toy Story 4 as because Toy Story 3 was a ‘perfect’ trilogy ender

Quentin Tarantino recently stirred up the conversation by declaring the Toy Story trilogy one of the best-animated series he’s ever seen. However, he believes the addition of a fourth film marred it.



In a recent episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Oscar-winning filmmaker praised Toy Story Three as the greatest animated movie, stating it would have been the perfect conclusion to the franchise if not for the subsequent sequel.

"I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy," he said.

"I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the Nth degree, and that’s A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

Tarantino lauded Toy Story Three, calling it "magnificent" and "one of the best movies I’ve ever seen."

He lamented that the story felt complete, expressing disinterest in the fourth instalment: "You ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done."

Despite his reservations, Toy Story Four debuted in 2019 with critical acclaim, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Toy Story Five is also in works directed and written by Andrew Stanton, the creative mind behind Finding Nemo and WALL-E.