Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce’s big milestone moment

Travis Kelce was presented the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year award

Travis Kelce left Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on Monday for the 51st Annual Kansas City Sports Awards taking place on Tuesday.



The NFL athlete, 34, was named the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the award show for his achievements in NFL arranged by the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.

The accolade was a token of appreciation for Travis after his team Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII.

The Sportsman of the Year recipient expressed gratitude to fans as he shared that he “can’t wait to get back out there” for them.

While Travis celebrated his big moment, his Grammy winning girlfriend was notably missing from the event, despite taking a break after wrapping the European leg of her record-breaking Eras tour.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the video of Travis’ acceptance speech. In the fan-captured videos, Travis can be heard telling the crowd, “I’ve been here 12 years and I love the support, that’s why I came out tonight, to make sure you guys see the face of the people that love you guys just as much as you love them. I appreciate you guys big time.”

The event was held at the Kansas City Downtown Marriott Muehlebach Tower.

However, Kansas City isn’t the only place Travis is being hailed for his efforts. Last week, the Chiefs tight end was named a top 10 player in the NFL last season by NFL Network.

Moreover, In April 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension with NFL that reserves his spot on the roaster until 2027 where he is the highest-paid tight end.