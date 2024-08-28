Justin Timberlake wants to ‘crawl back’ into Jessica Biel’s good book after DUI arrest

Justin Timberlake is on a strict health regime due to Jessica Biel: Source

Justin Timberlake is trying hard to return to his wife Jessica Biel’s “good books” but he is “hating” every second of his sobriety journey.



Multiple sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that Justin gave up alcohol following his humiliating DUI arrest in June.

“He's on a strict health regime and trying to crawl back into his wife Jessica Biel's good books, but he's not a happy camper,” shared an insider.

After his arrest, sources revealed that the singer had landed into trouble with Jessica, who is believed to “be tired of his misbehaving and ordered him to shape up or else”.

“He was busted with a vape pen – a big worry because of the effect it can have on his lungs – so he's now ditched that for good,” remarked an insider.

Jessica, who shares two sons with Justin, reportedly kept a close eye on her husband.

"He's admitted to his friends that it's very boring because there's nothing to take the edge off, especially when he's out on the road,” stated an insider while speaking of his sobriety.

Another source told the outlet, “He's promised his wife to clean up his act and he's sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets.”

Sources mentioned, “Part of Justin's mea culpa to Jessica was to admit that he'd gotten into some bad habits and that he needs to dial everything way back.”

Jessica was “angry” with her husband because “Justin could've hurt someone or himself,” added an insider.

The source further said, “It was a selfish and stupid thing to have let happen.”