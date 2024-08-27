Angelina Jolie to be honoured with 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media

Angelina Jolie to receive 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media

Angelina Jolie will reportedly be honoured with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.



In a press statement shared via Variety, the TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, “Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes.”

“We’re honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media,” said Cameron in a statement on August 27.

TIFF CEO added, “This award recognises her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with.”

The actress turned movie-maker will also debut her latest movie, Without Blood, a war drama based on the book of the same name by Alessandro Baricco, which stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bechir.

The official synopsis read, “The movie is an unforgettable saga set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict that explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.”

Meanwhile, Angelina will receive the award at the 2024 TIFF Tribute Awards, which will be held on September 8 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel with Sandra Oh serving as the inaugural Honorary Chair of the fundraising gala.