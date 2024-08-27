4 soldiers martyred, 25 terrorists killed in Tirah IBOs since Aug 20: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: At least four soldiers embraced martyrdom while 25 terrorists, including a ring leader, were killed in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) being conducted since August 20 in Tirah valley of Khyber district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the security forces were conducting “extensive IBOs” in Tirah valley against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) labelled as Fitna-Al-Khwarij and other militant groups Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul-Ahrar.



The ISPR noted that these operations were based on “robust intelligence and resulted into major setbacks to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates”.

During the intel-based operations, the security forces so far killed 25 terrorists, including a ring leader named Abuzar aka Saddam.

“However, four soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom”, the ISPR added.

“The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna-Al-Khwarij in these operations is testament to the valor and commitment of security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

On Aug 25, terrorists attacked a check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Central Kurram, resulting in martyrdom of one policeman.

Similarly, security forces killed seven terrorists and wounded five others during an IBO in the Kurram district earlier this month.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, mostly in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in southwestern Balochistan, which abuts Afghanistan and Iran.

There were at least 170 militant attacks killing 151 civilians and 114 security personnel in Balochistan last year, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Islamabad accuses Kabul's new rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage assaults on Pakistan.

A day earlier, Balochistan faced a series of horrific attacks that resulted in over 50 deaths, including 14 security personnel, as militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

In response, security forces gunned down 21 terrorists and injured several others.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.