Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage unraveled due to distance and mood swings

What prompted Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage quietly unraveled as Lopez took decisive action on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding celebration.

Without making a public statement, the singer and actress filed for divorce and requested a legal name change back to Lopez.

This move, according to legal experts, speaks volumes about the state of their relationship.

In her divorce petition, she cited "irreconcilable differences," a nod to the deep-seated issues between her and Affleck.

Despite their high-profile romance, insiders reveal that the pop star and the Oscar-winning actor-director struggled with their differing personalities—echoing the challenges that led to their initial split in 2004.

Sources close to them shed light on the complexities that led to their split.

"They are very different people," says one insider. "Lopez is incredibly public and social, while Affleck is more of an introvert, content to stay at home."



Affleck’s tendency toward "mood swings," characterized by "big highs and big lows," also created strain.

"Who he claimed to be and who he turned out to be were two different people," notes a source close to him.

The mood swings were a persistent issue, with one source adding, "He doesn’t grasp how his bad mood affects those around him."