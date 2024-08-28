Father drops court filings against Ezra Miller, says family is trying to move on

Father who accused Ezra Miller of grooming withdraws complaint.

Chase Iron Eyes, who previously accused Ezra Miller of grooming his child, Tokata, has shared his reasons for withdrawing the complaint filed in June 2022.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 25, the attorney and activist addressed the controversy surrounding his initial claims, explaining why he chose to retract them.

"I made that statement in my pleading during a time of intense personal struggle, based on information from a witness who later recanted," Chase wrote.

"The witness said nothing inappropriate had occurred, prompting me to immediately withdraw the court filings."

Chase’s post, which Tokata also shared on their Instagram Stories, reveals his current support for his band, Hundred in the Hand, which also includes Ezra Miller.

He noted, "I don’t feel I owe an explanation, but after hosting a party in Santa Fe, we received feedback that warranted clarification."

He added, "When you live under a public microscope, sometimes only the critiques are amplified."

"Now," he said, "we are doing our level best to move on, to reconcile, and to heal while remaining supportive as a father. As long as Tokata’s good, we’re good."