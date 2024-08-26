Zoe Kravitz reveals she's 'waiting by the phone' for Big Little Lies Season 3

Zoe Kravitz admits she's eagerly awaiting call.

Zoë Kravitz is eagerly anticipating the next chapter of Big Little Lies as rumors swirl about a third season.

Originally intended as a one-time series, the HBO hit is now set to return, with co-stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon confirming the news, according to Elle.



Despite the buzz, Kravitz, who plays Bonnie Carlson on the show, admits she’s in the dark about the new season's plot and production details.

"I'm waiting to see, like everybody else," the actress told People. "Waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done."

While she has been busy promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice, she’s clearly excited about the potential for her character's return.

When asked about the direction Bonnie's storyline might take in the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, Zoë didn't hesitate to share her vision.

"Good question," said the actress, whose father is rocker Lenny Kravitz and mother is actress Lisa Bonet. "I think Bonnie’s divorced—that’s good for her."

The series earned critical acclaim, securing 16 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, with additional accolades for Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, and Dern.

It also received seven Golden Globe nominations, winning four, including Best Miniseries or Television Film.