TLC ensures 'rescheduling of canceled shows' amid T-Boz's health scare

TLC forced to cancel two weekend shows due to T-Boz's medical emergency

TLC has canceled shows in the wake of Tionne Tenese Watkins’, famously known as T-Boz, health scare.

Taking the cancellation announcement over Instagram stories, Watkins, 54, and her bandmate Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas explained the reason.

"Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps" after a performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, August 22.

The songstress was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with "abdominal blockage" and was advised to cancel TLC’s shows.

The following shows were postponed due to her medical diagnosis: the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Friday, August 23, and a performance on Saturday, August 24, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket.

"Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters," TLC added.



In addition to their apologies, the duo assured fans that they would reschedule the postponed shows.

“TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support," they concluded.

According to the statement, Watkins was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, August 25.