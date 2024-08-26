Ben Affleck not in touch with Jennifer Lopez’s children: More inside

Ben Affleck keeps distance from Jennifer Lopez's children: Source

Ben Affleck is not close to Jennifer Lopez’s children amid divorce drama.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE that Lopez stayed close with Affleck’s children, but he has not been in contact with hers.

“Jennifer went out there and told the world what a great dad he was,” said an insider.

The source revealed, “JLo is still close to Jennifer Garner and all five kids.”

“Lopez is closest to his three children but has not been in touch with her children,” remarked an insider.

However, JLo is also “close to Marc Anthony’s children from his previous relationship”.

“Lopez keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom,” shared an insider.

Earlier in August, a source close to the couple told the outlet, Affleck’s rekindled romance and marriage to Lopez helped him “become a family man again”.

“Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn't end,” stated an insider.

After Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, a separate source revealed that the estranged pair’s children are their “main concern”.

“The kids are a top priority, as they always have been,” added an insider.

In December 2021, speaking to Good Morning America, Affleck explained how his children’s opinions are the only ones that matter to him.

“I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, 'What was your dad like?' and that is when I will know what my life was worth,” added the Argo actor.